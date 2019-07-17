Annual pace of inflation slowed in June to two per cent
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 9:30AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the pace of inflation slowed last month as the consumer price index rose 2.0 per cent compared with a year ago.
The result was down from a year-over-year increase of 2.4 per cent in May.
Economists had expected a reading of 2.0 per cent for June, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.