A unique event that commemorates the abolition of slavery in the British Empire will be held tonight in Toronto.

Hosted by the Toronto Transit Commission, in support of Blackhurst Cultural Centre (formerly A Different Booklist Cultural Centre), to mark Emancipation Day on Aug. 1, the annual Underground Freedom Train Ride will get underway at 11 p.m. with a ceremony at Union Station.

At 11:45 p.m., the “Freedom Train” will depart from the station’s University Line for a non-stop ride up to Downsview Park Station and wrap up with a special event there that will include singing, drumming, and moments of reflection.

Up to 1,200 can take part in the train ride, which the TTC said aims to give participants an opportunity to “reflect on the historic and dangerous journey that formerly enslaved people took to reach freedom in Canada.”

All are welcome.



“The TTC is proud to host the annual Emancipation Day Underground Freedom Train Ride, which marks an important part of Canadian history,” TTC Chair Jon Burnside said in a press release.

“On behalf of the Board, I thank Blackhurst Cultural Centre and the TTC team for organising this meaningful and engaging experience, celebrating freedom, and supporting our ongoing efforts to confront anti-Black racism.”