A caregiver at a Markham home for vulnerable adults has prompted public health officials to declare a second COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

York Region Public Health confirms that a caregiver at Participation House tested positive for the virus.

Public health officials have said that only one case is required in order to declare an outbreak.

Six people died and dozens of residents tested positive for COVID-19 during a previous outbreak at the facility earlier this year.

Several cases were also confirmed among staff members at Participation House at the start of the pandemic.