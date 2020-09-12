A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a home for vulnerable adults in Markham after one employee tested positive for the virus.

York Region Public Health confirms that an employee at Participation House recently tested positive for the virus and only one case is required to declare an outbreak.

"A staff member not engaged in direct service to the residents at our Butternut Lane facility recently tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member was tested after becoming symptomatic and is self-isolating at home. All staff who worked directly with this individual have been tested," Shelley Brillinger, the executive director of Participation House, said in a written statement sent to CP24.

"To date, we are pleased to report that only negative results have been confirmed, outside of this one positive case. Although we remain hopeful that this is an isolated case, full outbreak protocols are in place, with our priority being the ongoing health and well-being of our residents and staff."

Brillinger added that the facility continues to work with York Region Public Health on a daily basis to make sure all infection prevention and control measures are followed.

"We would like to assure the families of staff and residents that we are committed to keeping their loved ones safe," her statement continued.

"I would like to acknowledge the dedication of the staff at Participation House, Markham, who continue to work hard everyday supporting our vulnerable residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

Six people died and dozens of residents tested positive for COVID-19 during a previous outbreak at the facility earlier this year.

Several cases were also confirmed among staff members at Participation House at the start of the pandemic.