Another resident has died at a long-term care home in Burlington that is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak involving the more transmissible Delta variant.

A spokesperson for Schlegel Villages, which operates the Village of Tansley Woods, confirmed the death to CP24 Sunday.

“Our entire community is saddened to learn of the passing of one of our cherished residents from the Village of Tansley Woods, and our hearts and thoughts are with the friends and family grieving the loss of their loved one,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We’d also like to extend our condolences to our staff, who form deep relationships with the people they care for, often viewing them as extensions of their own families, and we are offering our support to them as well during this difficult time.”

The outbreak at the Village of Tansley Woods was declared on June 28 and the first resident death at the home was reported last week.

According to Halton Region Public Health, 18 residents and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement from the home did not provide an update on how many of the cases remain active. It did say that 89 per cent of residents and 77 per cent of staff members have received two doses of the vaccine.

“We are continuing to do everything we can to support team members in getting their vaccinations, including offering paid time off to get vaccinated, arranging transportation to and from vaccine clinics, and conducting education. We have another on-site vaccine clinic planned for next week at Tansley Woods as well,” the spokesperson said.

Ontario has loosened some restrictions in long-term care homes due to the high vaccination rates, allowing for indoor gatherings with up two general visitors and two caretakers. Long-term care residents can have outdoor visits with up to 10 people at a time.

The Village of Tansley Woods is one of the four long-term care homes in the province with an active outbreak.