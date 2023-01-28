Just days after a significant snowfall pummelled southern Ontario, another one is forecasted to hit the province this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory in Toronto and across most of the southern portion of the province.

A total accumulation near 10 cm is expected, according to the national weather agency.

The snowfall is set to begin on Saturday night and continue through Sunday afternoon. Environment Canada says that this long duration snowfall is due to a low pressure system tracking south of the area.

If the snow meets or exceeds 15 cm in 12 hours, a snowfall warning may be required, the weather agency says.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to expect hazardous conditions and to take extra caution with slippery surfaces.