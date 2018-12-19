

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Warning: This story contains details some may find disturbing.

Another St. Michael’s College student has been arrested as police continue their investigation into a number of incidents at the all-boys private school.

A lawyer for the 15-year-old student confirmed to CP24 on Wednesday that his client surrendered to authorities earlier this morning, though its not clear what charges he is facing.

The arrest brings the total number of students facing charges in connection with incidents at St. Michael’s to seven.

The six students that were arrested last month are all charged with assault, gang sexual assault, and assault with a weapon. They were all released on bail following a court appearance last month and were due back in court today; however as of 11 a.m. appearances had only been held for two of the accused.

St. Michael’s College School has previously said that it has expelled a total of eight students in connection with a number of alleged assaults and sexual assaults at the school.

One of those alleged incidents was captured on a video that had been circulating online prior to police beginning their investigation. CP24 has previously confirmed that the video appears to depict a student being sexually assaulted with a broom handle in a school locker room.

CP24 did reach out to St. Michael’s College School on Wednesday but a spokesperson said that they were not aware of the arrest and could not comment on it as it is “part of the police investigation.”

In response to the growing police investigation, St. Michael’s College School has previously set up an anonymous tip line and an app where students can report “any misconduct or questionable behavior.”

The school also cancelled the junior and varsity football team seasons for the 2019-2020 academic year, as well as the 2018-2019 varsity basketball season.

Police, meanwhile, continue to investigate.

Last week police told CP24 that they are now investigating a total of eight incidents at the school.

Police are expected to provide an update on their investigation at 11:30 a.m.

Inspector Domenic Sinopoli, who heads up the sex crimes unit, will be on hand to answer questions.

None of the students facing charges can be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.