

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A warrant has been issued for the arrest of another suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in this city’s downtown core last summer that left two men critically injured.

Investigators say shortly after 4 a.m. on Aug. 5, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Lombard and Church streets.

Police allege that as two men were getting out of a parked vehicle in the area, a group of men travelling inside another pulled up beside them.

The occupants in the vehicle shot at the two men “numerous” times, police say, and the men returned fire.

Both victims were struck by bullets and sustained life-threatening injuries.

One victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run while the other was transported to hospital by friends.

Four suspects, identified by police as 40-year-old Agil Khumane, 29-year-old Mohamed Mahdi, 27-year-old Yasin Bassey, and 19-year-old Malieck Mohamed, were subsequently charged with multiple offences, including attempted murder.

Two other men, identified by police as 23-year-old Keshawn Bell, of Kitchener, and 23-year-old Samatar Hamedu, of Toronto, were also arrested and face weapons-related charges.

Shortly after the shooting, police said Hassan Hassan, a 27-year-old Toronto resident, was also wanted on multiple weapons charges and attempted murder.

He has not yet been apprehended.

On Tuesday, Toronto police confirmed that another suspect, 23-year-old Kenyon Ohamu, of Windsor, is believed to be involved in the shooting.

He is facing multiple weapons charges in connection with the case and investigators say they believe Ohamu has fled the city.

“They are believed to be violent, armed and dangerous,” police said of the two outstanding suspects. “If located, do not approach, call 911 immediately.”

Officers are asking anyone with new information about the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.