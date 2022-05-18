Another teenage boy has been charged following an armed carjacking in Toronto last week, as the city faces a growing number of carjackings.

On May 11, police responded to a carjacking robbery in the Millwick Drive and Islington Avenue area.

Police said a man was standing outside of his Jeep Wrangler in a parking lot when three males approached him.

One male produced a handgun and made a demand for the victim’s keys, according to police.

The keys were inside the vehicle and investigators say the armed male entered the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

As he drove off, the driver struck a light pole in the parking lot and then crashed as he turned onto the street, police said.

All suspects then fled the area on foot. Officers were able to locate all three suspects shortly after the incident and arrested them.

Police said they located a replica handgun inside the Jeep immediately after the suspects were arrested.

A 15-year-old Toronto boy was charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent.

On Wednesday, police said they charged another suspect in connection with the investigation.

A 17-year-old boy, of Toronto, is also facing the same charges.

The incident is one of 60 carjackings in the city so far this year, compared to a total of 59 carjackings in 2021.

The most high-profile carjacking occurred Monday night when Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside Cineplex Cinemas Queensway in Etobicoke.

Marner was in his vehicle when three suspects, two armed with guns and another with a knife, approached the vehicle and demanded to take it.

Marner complied and the suspects sped off in the vehicle.

No one was physically injured in the encounter.

So far this year, Toronto police have arrested 20 carjacking suspects, with many of those suspects believed to have been involved in multiple incidents.