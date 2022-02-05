Toronto police have charged another teen in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was shot to death in Scarborough last summer.

On July 3, 2021, police responded to reports of a shooting at 11 Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, at around 6 p.m.

Police said Toronto resident Caden Francis, 16, was on the roadway with friends when suspects in a black SUV drove up and opened fire.

Francis was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Nearly three months later, on Oct. 14, 2021, police charged a 15-year-old girl with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide investigation.

On Saturday, police said another suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

His identity can not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect is set to attend court at Old City Hall Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).