

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Another death has been reported at a Hagersville long-term care facility that is the site of one of the province’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

Anson Place Care Centre confirmed the death in a statement provided to CP24 on Sunday morning, noting that they are “deeply saddened.”

There have now been 23 deaths attributed to COVID-19 Anson Place Care Centre. Of those deaths, 20 have occurred at their long-term care facility while another three have occurred at a separate retirement residence on site.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 71, with 50 of those in the long-term care centre and the remaining 20 in the retirement residence.

“Anson Place Care Centre continues to work in close collaboration with public health, various provincial Ministries, and the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority to ensure all new and ongoing directives are in place,” Executive Director Lisa Roth said in the statement. “We have all the required personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to follow Public Health’s specific directives to protect staff and residents. We continue with isolation measures for all residents and continue to check residents and staff for symptoms at least twice daily. Further screening is conducted for all staff members at the beginning and at the end of their shifts.”

So far 233 patients and residences at long-term care homes in Ontario have died after contracting COVID-19, accounting for 45 per cent of all deaths.

Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke has had the deadliest outbreak with 32 fatalities reported at the facility.

