Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says it is aware of a third anti-Semitic incident involving students this month, this time involving a Jewish teacher at a school in North York.

Brian Fong, principal at Pleasant Public School east of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue told parents in a letter sent home Friday that two students in a classroom did not put their hands down after raising them for a prolonged period, in what the teacher present in the classroom understood to be the Nazi salute.

“Yesterday, during a class discussion, students were asked to raise their hands in response to a question,” Fong wrote in the letter. “Two students kept their hands up for a longer period of time, which was seen by the teacher as a ‘Nazi salute’.”

The teacher involved, who is Jewish, told B’nai Brith that the students were in a grade 6 class and that she felt “they knew exactly what they were doing.”

The teacher said she told the students to stop but they did not comply.

Fong said grade 6 students at the school will participate in a session with an educator who speaks about anti-Semitism and the ongoing and generational legacy of the Holocaust.

“In terms of immediate action, we are in the process of arranging a program with Michelle Glied- Goldstein, a well-known and respected educator from “Carrying Holocaust Testimony” for all our Grade six students.”

It’s the third incident involving students at the TDSB allegedly displaying hateful anti-Semitic gestures and symbols this month.

On Feb. 17, a French teacher at Valley Park Middle School reported she was surrounded by students who allegedly gave her the Nazi salute

On Feb. 8, the TDSB said a group of students at Charles H. Best Middle School made a swastika out of construction paper without realizing its significance as a hate symbol.

Earlier, students at the school allegedly surrounded a Jewish student and performed the Nazi salute.

The incident at Valley Park Middle School is being investigated by Toronto police, a spokesperson for the service said Friday.