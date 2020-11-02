A downtown Toronto apartment building has been evacuated after a three-alarm electrical fire filled multiple floors of the building with smoke late Monday night.

Crews were called to the area of Gerrard and Mutual streets for a two-alarm fire shortly before 10:40 p.m.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames visible at the building.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the fire was upgraded to a third alarm.

Toronto Fire said smoke was coming from electrical cabinets in the building and that multiple floors of the building had filled up with smoke.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Toronto police said TTC buses were being brought in to shelter residents evacuated from the building.