Aphria and Tilray to merge, will use Tilray name for new company
Mature cannabis plants are photographed at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility during the grand opening event in Fenwick, Ont., on June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 9:11AM EST
LEAMINGTON, Ont. -- Aphria Inc. and Tilray Inc. say they will combine to become the world's largest cannabis company based on revenue.
The companies say through their agreement Leamington, Ont.-based Aphria will receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria common share, while Nanaimo-based Tilray's shareholders will see no adjustment to its holdings.
Once the deal is complete Aphria's shareholders will own about 62 per cent of the outstanding Tilray shares on a fully diluted basis.
Aphria's current chairman and chief executive Irwin D. Simon will lead the combined company, while Tilray chief executive Brendan Kennedy will join the new company's board.
The two companies will operate under the Tilray name with shares trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TLRY.
The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.