

The Canadian Press





Drug company Apotex is recalling two lots of a prescription nasal spray due to possible bacterial contamination.

APO-Mometasone nasal spray is prescribed for allergy symptoms in children, for sinusitis in patients aged 12 and older, and for nasal polyps in adults.

Health Canada says the recalled lots may be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex bacteria, which can pose serious health risks to people with chronic lung diseases or weakened immune systems, those who are pregnant, as well as seniors and children.

The affected APO-Mometasone sprays are from lot numbers TX5343 and TZ2586 and have expiry dates of September and October 2025.

Health Canada says anyone who has the recalled sprays should return them to a local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Anyone concerned because they or their children have used the product should consult a health-care provider.

Health Canada says Burkholderia cepacia complex bacteria pose a low risk to most healthy people.

Symptoms of an infection include fever and facial pain or pressure.