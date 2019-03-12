

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan's Appeal Court is to start hearing arguments today about whether mistakes were made by a judge who ruled the province can't fund non-Catholic students attending Catholic schools.

The 2017 decision caused concern among parents and with former premier Brad Wall, who at the time warned it could lead to over-populated public schools and could threaten to empty some Catholic schools.

In the ruling, Justice Donald Layh said the key issue was a policy of funding separate schools based solely on student enrolment without regard to the students' religion.

He concluded that provincial funding for non-minority-faith students attending separate schools infringes on religious neutrality and equality rights.

The province argued in its appeal of Layh's decision that applying the ruling would resultn religious segregation.

Five judges with the province's top court are to listen to two days of hearings. The province is to present its case first.