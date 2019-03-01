Appeals Court upholds landmark tobacco ruling
MONTREAL - The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a landmark judgment that ordered three tobacco companies to pay billions of dollars in damages to Quebec smokers.
Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald and Rothmans-Benson & Hedges were appealing a 2015 ruling that ordered them to make payments to smokers who either fell ill or couldn't quit the habit.
Philippe Trudel, a lawyer for smokers who brought the class action, called the decision a complete victory and excellent news for victims.