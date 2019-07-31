

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's Green party leader says the province's appointment process needs to be revamped to prevent a repeat of a patronage controversy that has dogged the Progressive Conservative government.

Mike Schreiner says the process should include the need for merit-based selection, which the current system does not spell out except for adjudicative tribunals appointments.

He says that change would guard against potential inappropriate appointments and align with the practices of four other provinces and the federal government.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford promised a more transparent appointment process following the patronage controversy that resulted in the abrupt departure of his chief of staff.

Dean French left his job last month when it first emerged that people given lucrative foreign postings were connected to him.

In the weeks since his departure, more appointees forwarded by French have come under scrutiny and resigned after their links to him were revealed.