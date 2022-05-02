Approximately 15,000 construction workers have walked off the job, potentially impacting the delivery of residential projects across the Greater Toronto Area.

Multiple bargaining units within LiUNA Local 183 have all rejected contract proposals and opted to initiate strike action.

The union says that those participating in the labour action include house framers, tile installers, carpet and hardwood installers and individuals who are involved with high rise forming work.

The main point of contention in negotiations has been compensation, according to the union.

“The residential sector is amongst the most in-demand industries for the GTA and will continue to be sought after for years to come. They (the workers) deserve compensation that reflects their contributions to the industry,” LiUNA Local 183 Business Manager Jack Oliveira said in a press release. “Our members work hard and are critical to building housing across the GTA. We’re ready to get back to work, but the Contractors’ Associations needs to offer a fair proposal that respects our members and the work that they do.”

LiUNA has warned that the ongoing job action by its members “could impact both ground related and high rise multi-family residential builds across the GTA.”

It says that it is calling on the Contractors' Associations to return to the bargaining table with an offer that addresses “the costs of inflation and demands on the sector over the coming years.”