TTC staff now believe that federal funding to help pay for dozens of new subway trains along Line 2 could be forthcoming, a report set to be being considered by the transit commission’s board today reveals.

The TTC and the province have already committed to paying $1.52 billion of the approximately $2.2 billion cost of procuring 55 new trains to service the line but the federal government still hasn’t officially committed to paying the remaining balance.

Back in the summer, then TTC CEO Rick Leary raised concerns about the absence of a federal commitment, calling it a “very serious issue.”

But in a report headed to the TTC board today staff offered some reason for optimism, noting that the federal government confirmed last month that the TTC will be eligible for funding under the 10-year, $30 billion Canada Public Transit Fund.

“It is anticipated the TTC’s allocation under this funding stream will be sufficient to secure the $758 million in required federal matching funding for the 55 replacement trains,” the report notes. “On confirmation of the federal funding allocation, the TTC will issue the RFP for new trains to market, and work with Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada to finalize the approvals process on an accelerated basis.”

The trains that are currently being used to service Line 2 are expected to reach the end of their design life in 2026 when they will be approximately 30 years old.

Because the cost of replacing the trains is not yet fully funded, the TTC has already spent about $1.2 million to advance the contingency plans for extending the life of the current trains, staff note in the report.

That “parallel program,” they say, would be paused upon confirmation of federal funding for the new trains.

In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Toronto that there was an “ongoing conversation” about funding for the new trains as he held a press conference to tout the new 30 billion Canada Public Transit Fund at a TTC maintenance facility.

“That is an ongoing conversation," Trudeau said at the time. "We recognize the rolling stock has been expertly maintained for many, many years, and there is always a need to make sure that we are increasing capacity, increasing the ability of trains to respond to growing needs."

Staff estimate that the new Line 2 trains won’t be delivered until 2030 even “if procurement starts now.”

The current trains will be approximately 35 years old and past their intended design life by then.