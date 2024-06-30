A new poll suggests Canadians' sense of national pride is lower than it was a few years ago.

Polling firm Leger asked 1,600 people how they're feeling about being Canadian ahead of Canada Day.

The results suggest the vast majority of respondents — 76 per cent — would call themselves proud Canadians.

But 45 per cent of survey participants said they were feeling less proud than they did five years ago.

Among the top concerns for those polled were income inequality and poverty, and the state of the health care system.

The results suggest people who vote Conservative and those living in Quebec were less likely to say Canada is one of the best countries in the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.