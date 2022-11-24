The Toronto Argonauts are celebrating their victory in Sunday’s 109th Grey Cup game with a rally at Maple Leaf Square, outside Scotiabank Arena, today.

The event started at 11 a.m. and will wrap up at around 1 p.m.

Streets are shut down in the area and fans will be able to see Argos players deliver speeches and hoist the Grey Cup trophy.

There will also be a live D.J. and other special programming, the team says.

Fans are encouraged to wear the Argos’ signature ‘double blue’ colours but to dress warmly, as the event is entirely outdoors.

The Argos went into Sunday’s game as underdogs against the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers but the game was close in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter.

Toronto led 24-23 when Canadian Henoc Muamba intercepted Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros to put the Argos at the Winnipeg 43-yard line with 3:20 to play. But Winnipeg's Nick Hallett blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt to put the Bombers at their 29-yard line with two minutes remaining.

Then, with less than a minute left to play, Canadian Robbie Smith blocked Winnipeg’s 47-yard field goal attempt which would have given the Blue Bombers the lead. Toronto got the ball at its 14-yard line with 43 seconds remaining and was able to run out the clock for the stunning victory.

“What a crazy turn of events, right,” said backup quarterback Chad Kelly, who replaced Argos starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson after he dislocated his thumb early in the fourth quarter, when Toronto was trailing 23-17.

“I mean at first we’re like: ‘oh we're about to go up four’ and then the block and then all of a sudden they're going down to kick for the win. And then there's another block and you're like: ‘man, this is unreal.’ But this is exactly the way God wrote it. And we're super fortunate and super blessed to be on the winning side.”