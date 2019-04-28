

The Canadian Press





BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. - The Canadian Armed Forces have landed in a small town in central Ontario's cottage country grappling with record floodwaters to help with sandbagging and other relief efforts.

The mayor of Bracebridge says that while dry weather is expected for the next couple of days, more rain is in the forecast ahead.

Graydon Smith told a press conference today that the expected 25 millimetres of rain on Wednesday will mean the already-high water levels will be slower to recede.

Several soldiers arrived in the town today after receiving Smith's call for assistance yesterday.

Bracebridge is one of several communities north of Toronto, including Huntsville and Minden Hills, that have declared emergencies this week due to flooding.

Smith said yesterday that the town is now dealing with a “historical event,” with both higher water levels and more homes and residents affected than during the devastating floods of 2013.