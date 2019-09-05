

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 49-year-old man is facing numerous charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Bowmanville and Whitby on Wednesday night that lasted 100 kilometres.

Durham Regional Police say that at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the Owasco RV compound on Rundle Road in Clarington for a report of a pickup truck behaving suspiciously.

DRPS chopper Air1 approached the scene and when a cruiser approached the vehicle, police say it sped off onto Rundle Road.

Officers gave chase from a distance while the chopper followed the vehicle around Durham Region.

“The truck was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle from the Kingston area. Air1 strategically followed the suspect vehicle, allowing ground units to follow from a safe distance,” police said Thursday.

The truck was seen in Bowmanville before heading east onto Highway 401, to Bowmanville Avenue and then north on Highway 57.

In video filmed from Air1, the vehicle is seen veering into oncoming traffic at times.

Somewhere on Highway 7, officers were able to toss a stop stick with spikes into the vehicle’s path, puncturing several of its tires.

From Air1 the vehicle was seen with sparks flying from its rims until it came to a stop. The chase lasted approximately an hour and spanned 100 kilometres.

Officers searched the truck and allegedly seized a loaded .22 calibre revolver.

A suspect identified as George Maxwell was charged with 20 charges including possession of a loaded restricted firearm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. O’Connor at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2087.