

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators in York Region say they have so far been unable to identify up to four armed men seen on a home security camera pointing handguns, punching and pistol-whipping a victim inside his own home in Vaughan last fall.

Early in the morning on Oct. 17, 2019, investigators say four suspects forced their way into a home on Colombo Crescent, in the Jane Street and Teston Road area.

In security camera footage released on Tuesday, three men in hoods and masks, brandishing handguns, run up the stairwell of the home and begin to fight with a male out of frame.

The suspects drag the victim to the start of a staircase and are seen striking him with the barrel of a gun several times.

He was later subdued and bound with zip ties.

Investigators allege the suspect restrained five other occupants of the home who were asleep at the time.

The suspects allegedly took cash and jewellery from the victims and then fled the scene in multiple vehicles, one of which appears to be an older model Volvo S60 sedan.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and transported the male victim who confronted the suspects to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631.