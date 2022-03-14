About 150 couriers and mailroom staff working for LifeLabs in the Greater Toronto Area have gone on strike.

The workers, who are represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), said they began their strike action after negotiations failed to produce a settlement with the laboratory service company.

“LifeLabs is one of the most profitable enterprises in Canada but won’t pay their staff a living wage,” OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas said in a statement. “Even after the hard work and sacrifices of the pandemic, LifeLabs sees no reason to pay its workers more than a handful of beans.”

The union pointed out that the average courier and mailroom worker in Toronto is paid around $35,000 a year “while living in the most expensive city in Canada” and said that those workers should see a larger share of the company’s profits.

LifeLabs did not immediately return an email seeking comment about the union’s claims, but said in a statement on its website that its services will continue despite any strike action.

“LifeLabs will remain operational throughout any job action,” the company said in a statement on March 11. “While there may be some disruption to our service levels, our goal is to provide Ontarians with continued access to services. We are taking all possible actions to minimize disruption to patients and health care providers.”

The company advised customers to check its website for any locations which may be impacted by picketing and to reach out to the company if they wish to reschedule an appointment.

Testing and diagnostic services have been at the forefront of public attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. LifeLabs currently offers a range tests, including COVID-19 PCR and rapid antigen tests through a partnership with Shoppers’ Drug Mart.