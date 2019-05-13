

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An arrest has been made after an 82-year-old woman was found dead inside a Brampton home on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Bramlea Road and Gates of Bramalea, near Queen Street East, at around 9 a.m.

Upon arrival at the home, police said they located a female victim, identified as Brampton-resident Bao Lian Li, suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brampton-resident Lu Hong Liang, 81, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

He appeared in court on Monday afternoon.