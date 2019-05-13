Arrest made after 82-year-old woman found dead in Brampton home
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 5:24PM EDT
An arrest has been made after an 82-year-old woman was found dead inside a Brampton home on Monday morning.
Officers were called to a residence in the area of Bramlea Road and Gates of Bramalea, near Queen Street East, at around 9 a.m.
Upon arrival at the home, police said they located a female victim, identified as Brampton-resident Bao Lian Li, suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brampton-resident Lu Hong Liang, 81, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.
He appeared in court on Monday afternoon.