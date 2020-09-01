An 18-year-old man is facing more than a half-dozen charges following a home invasion and street robbery in North York last month.

On July 12, police say a man armed with a handgun and wearing a Halloween mask gained access to a home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street.

According to investigators, the suspect entered a bedroom and threatened one of the occupants of the home while pointing the gun at him.

The man stole the victim's car key and wallet before leaving the residence, police say.

Police allege that as the suspect was walking away from the home, he approached another person who was walking nearby.

The suspect, police say, then pointed the gun at that person and demanded he hand over his phone and wallet.

The victim complied and the suspect took off, fleeing the area on foot.

Police say they were subsequently able to identify a suspect and on Aug. 31, an arrest was made in the case.

During the arrest, police say, the suspect was in possession of a large quantity of cocaine.

Investigators say 18-year-old Devontay Antonio Borges, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, two counts of threatening death, one count of breaking and entering, one count of forcible confinement, and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall today.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the incidents to contact the hold-up squad or Crime Stoppers anonymously.