

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An arrest was made shortly after an assault against a woman was broadcast live on CP24 through a traffic camera placed in the city’s Glen Park neighbourhood.

On Friday morning at around 10:30 a.m., a woman was seen being kicked and punched while walking on the Viewmount Avenue bridge overlooking Allen Road near Marlee Avenue.

The footage, which briefly appeared live on CP24 in the traffic box portion of the screen, showed a person appearing to grab the woman’s purse as the assault took place.

Toronto police said they received a report of the incident and almost immediately arrived on scene. Officers said one person was taken into custody in connection with the incident but it is not known if any charges have been laid.