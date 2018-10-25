

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 25-year-old Mississauga man is facing charges after a quantity of narcotics believed to be destined for inmates inside the Maplehurst Correctional Complex was intercepted.

Members of the jail’s security department began an internal investigation into the movement of drugs through the institution back in September. As part of that investigation, officials intercepted a quantity of contraband that was believed to be destined for inmates.

Halton Regional Police were then contacted and began an investigation of their own.

On Oct. 17 detectives arrested 25-year-old Jeremiah Ellison and charged him with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Ellision was subsequently released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Police say that 450 grams of marijuana, hashish and cocaine were seized during the course of the investigation.