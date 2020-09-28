Arrest made after homicide outside Hamilton convenience store: police
Police are seen near a black Hummer in Hamilton after a homicide on Sept. 28, 2020. (Dave Ritchie)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 5:28AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 28, 2020 5:41AM EDT
A female suspect is s in custody after a man was found reportedly stabbed multiple times in a parking lot in Hamilton late on Sunday night and later died.
Hamilton police say they were called to a parking lot outside the Big Bee convenience store at Wentworth Street North and Cannon Street East on Sunday night for a person suffering from injuries.
The victim, a man in his 60s, suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital around 10:30 p.m. where he was later pronounced dead.
Police were seen cordoning off a black Hummer H1 parked in the lot.
Investigators say a female suspect has been taken into custody and they are not looking for any other suspects.