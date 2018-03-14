

Chris Herhalt and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of a 39-year-old Ajax mother, her 15-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter.

Police confirmed at around 7 p.m. that the suspect was arrested without incident in Oshawa.

As of Wednesday evening, the suspect had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Speaking at the scene at around 9 p.m., Const. George Tudos told reporters the suspect’s name will not be released until the case is before the courts on Thursday.

Police were first called to the home on Hilling Drive at around 11 a.m. by a colleague of the mother’s.

The woman told police she went to check on her friend’s “wellbeing” after she failed to show up to work but was turned away by a man at the home. The man left the scene in a black vehicle.

When Durham Regional Police arrived on scene, they found the bodies of two people -- a 39-year-old woman and a 15-year-old male inside.

They also located a 13-year-old girl who was then rushed to a local hospital but later transferred to a Toronto hospital trauma centre in critical condition. At around 10 p.m., Durham police said the teenage girl had succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Police confirmed that the deceased are a mother and son and that the girl who died in hospital was her daughter.

CTV News Toronto learned the mother’s name was Krissy Pejcinovski, her son was Roy Pejcinovski and the woman lived in the home with her three teenaged children.

“The young boy was into hockey and the two girls, they'd pass by and say hello.,” a neighbour told CTV News Toronto. “And same with the mother Krissy...she'd pass by and say hello and that was it.”

Police said another daughter was not home when the incident occurred.

Police said the suspect is believed to have been romantically involved with the adult female victim.

After a brief search, police located his vehicle abandoned about 10 minutes away from the scene, in the area of Highway 401 and Brock Road.

Police have not released his name or the identities of the victims, saying they don’t want to “jeopardize the investigation.”

A CP24 reporter observed two men arrive at the home shortly after police and paramedics arrived. Both appeared emotional and were very distraught.

Tudos said they were both taken to a police station for questioning but he would not say how they were connected to the victims.

The accused is scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday.