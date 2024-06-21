An arrest has been made after two women and a man were assaulted in separate occasions by a male suspect, according to police.

Police say that the first incident happened in the David Pecaut Square on Thursday morning between 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. There, she allegedly was struck in the back of the head by the accused while he was walking past her.

The second incident happened the next day, on Friday, June 21. Police say that around 9 a.m. in the Adelaide Street West and Peter Street intersection area, a male victim was allegedly struck in the back of the head by the accused, who then ran away.

Afterwards, police say that the accused ran towards a second female victim who was outside of a hotel on Blue Jays Way. He then allegedly hit her in the back of the head and ran south.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Javon Thorpe of Toronto in relation to the incidents. He is facing four counts of assault and appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Friday morning.