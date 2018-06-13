

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at the downtown mall at around 9:40 p.m.

According to investigators, the woman was waiting by a washroom with her back to the wall when a man walked by her and elbowed her in the ribs.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for minor bruising to her ribs, police say. She was released a short time later.

On Tuesday night, an arrest was made in the alleged assault.

The suspect, identified by police as 50-year-old Lander Donee, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday after 10 a.m.