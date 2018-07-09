

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in The Annex on Monday night that left a victim with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the area of Madison and Bernard avenues at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics said one victim was transported to a trauma centre.

Speaking to CP24, a man who just moved to the area said the incident was “pretty surpsring.”

“I saw an individual on the ground and he seemed to be in pretty bad distress, there were obvious signs of trauma – he was bleeding,” the witness said. “He was freaking out on the ground and said he couldn’t breathe. It was a pretty crazy scene to see.”

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the same area shortly after the gunfire was heard, according to police.

Officers said the two incidents are “possibly related.”

A suspect was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. after officers said they located an abandoned vehicle and a firearm in the area.

No charges have been laid.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.