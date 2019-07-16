

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 33-year old man who is alleged to have picked up a woman while posing as her ride share driver, only to take her to a secluded area and sexually assault her.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in the Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West area early Sunday morning.

Police say that the 21-year-old victim had ordered a ride using a ride share app when she was picked up a man who said that he was a ride share driver.

Police allege that the man then drove the woman to a secluded area where he proceeded to sexually assault her. It is alleged that he then stole her cellphone and forced her out of his vehicle.

The man is a registered driver with both Uber and Lyft; however police say that he was not the driver that was supposed to pick up the woman.

Suhail Siddiqi, 33, of Ajax, was arrested on Monday and charged with sexual assault, robbery and overcoming resistance by choking.

Police say that their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Both Uber and Lyft are cooperating with the investigation, police say.