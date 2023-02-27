One of two suspects wanted in connection with a violent carjacking that was caught on video early last week has been arrested, police say.

Officers were called to a grocery store parking lot, near Thompson Road South and Louis St. Laurent Avenue, for a report of a stolen vehicle at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday

At that time, video of the incident shows two suspects who appear to pull a woman out of a Honda CRV’s driver's seat. The woman is thrown to the ground before the suspects get into the vehicle and drive away. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two suspects, who were observed by police erratically driving a white pickup truck that they said was previously involved in two hit-and-run collisions and a gas drive-off, struck the parked Honda CRV prior to the alleged carjacking.

As well, the truck was seen driving through a fence at a nearby school and into a playground full of children. No injuries were reported in that incident, police said.

Police identified Brampton residents Shawn Moore, 38, and Gary Walker, 37, as the suspects wanted in the investigation.

In a news release issued Monday, police said Moore was arrested outside of a Brampton residence and charged with robbery, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, mischief under $5,000, and theft under $5,000.

Police are still searching for Walker in connection with the alleged carjacking. If seen, investigators advise members of the public not to approach but call 911 instead.

With files from Katherine DeClerq and CP24's Joanna LaVoie