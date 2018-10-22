

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Additional DNA testing has led to the arrest of a 63-year-old man in connection with the 1993 murder of a single mother in Midtown.

Officers were called to a home at 155 Balliol Street shortly before 8 a.m. on March 19, 1993 after receiving a call from a six-year-old boy who found his mother dead inside their apartment.

Officers arrived to find the lifeless body of 41-year-old Barbara Brodkin, who had sustained a stab wound to her chest.

“During the months that followed the murder, (there were) canvasses for witnesses, examination of evidence, polygraphs, photographs, phone records, banking records, and over 100 persons were interviewed at the time,” Det-Sgt. Stacy Gallant said during a news conference on Monday morning.

“Her alleged killer was never identified and the case went cold.”

The case was reopened in August and Gallant said DNA collected at the time of the murder was sent to the Centre for Forensic Sciences for additional testing.

A DNA profile was established and Gallant said police identified a suspect in the murder as 63-year-old Charles William Mustard.

Gallant said Mustard and Brodkin were acquaintances but would not elaborate further.

“Now, 25 years later, the boy who found his mother murdered in their apartment can have some answers. Although there will be a process for this case to work its way through the justice system, at the very least, he can know we never gave up,” Gallant said.

“We are asking persons who knew both Barbara and Charles, or Charlie, to call us if we have not been in contact with you.”

Gallant said they are specifically looking to speak to a man name “Dirk” and a woman named “Linda,” who police believe knew both the victim and the suspect at the time of the murder.

Speaking at the news conference Monday, Brodkin’s cousin Herb thanked officers work their hard work on the case.

“Speaking for myself and my family, I’d like to thank you and your team for your resilience,” he said.

“I diligently hope that people who know more about this come forward and assist in this investigation.”

Gallant said police are not searching any other suspects in the case.