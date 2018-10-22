

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say an arrest has been made in the 1993 murder of a 41-year-old Toronto woman.

Officers were called to a home at 155 Balliol Street shortly before 8 a.m. on March 19, 1993 after receiving a call from a six-year-old boy who found his mother dead inside their apartment.

Officers arrived to find the lifeless body of 41-year-old Barbara Brodkin, who had sustained a stab wound to her chest.

In a video appeal released by the police service last week, Det-Sgt. Stacy Gallant said extensive resources were utilized to investigate the murder but officers were unable to track down Brodkin’s killer.

Police initially thought the woman may have been the victim of a robbery due to the fact that cash and marijuana were missing from the apartment.

On Monday, more than 25 years after the homicide, police say an arrest has been made in the case.

More information will be provided about the development at a news conference at 10 a.m.