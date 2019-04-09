

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say charges have now been laid in connection with the sexual assault of two young boys at Canada’s Wonderland in 2002.

The alleged incidents occurred on Aug. 27, 2002 inside washrooms at the Vaughan amusement park.

Police say an eight-year-old boy went into a washroom near the waterpark and once inside, a man took him into a stall and sexually assaulted him.

Later that day, police allege that the same man sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy in the stall of a washroom near the theme park’s exit.

An investigation was launched at the time but police say they were not able to identify the suspect.

In September 2018, the case was reviewed by members of the Special Victims Unit- Cold Case Unit and investigators were able to identified a possible suspect.

On March 19, 2019, members of the Sûreté du Québec arrested the suspect at his home in Saint-Pierre, Quebec, located about 75 kilometres north of Montreal.

The suspect, identified by police as 62-year-old Roger Boisse, was transported to York Region to face a number of charges, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

Boisse was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on May 16.