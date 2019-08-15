

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have charged a 35-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that took place in Scarborough’s Dorset Park neighbourhood nearly a year ago.

The shooting occurred inside a residence near Birchmount and Ellesmere roads at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2018.

Police say that the victim, a 56-year-old woman, was located with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a months-long investigation led by 41 Division detectives.

Kemal Bethune, 35, of Toronto, is facing nine charges, including attempted murder. He was arrested with assistance from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force.