

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An arrest has been made in the “violent” kidnapping of a 22-year-old Chinese national in Markham last weekend, York Regional Police confirm.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, police said a 35-year-old Toronto man was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu, who was abducted from an underground parking garage near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road on Saturday night.

According to police, at around 6 p.m., Lu was with a female friend in a condo parking garage when a Dodge Caravan pulled up. Police say three suspects got out of the vehicle and approached Lu, who was walking toward the elevators. Another suspect remained inside the van.

Police say one of the suspects shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times and forced him into the van before driving off. Lu’s friend was not injured.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras and police previously released still images from the video in an effort to identify the vehicle and the suspects involved.

One Monday afternoon, York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden confirmed that the van used in the abduction was recovered at an unspecified location in Toronto on Sunday night.

Despite Tuesday’s arrest and the recovery of the suspect vehicle, police say they still have not been able to track down the whereabouts of the missing 22-year-old.

“We are very concerned for his wellbeing,” Pattenden said. “We are pulling out all the stops to try to find Mr. Lu.”

Police say the name of the man in custody has not been released as he has not yet been charged.

"Investigators are working on gathering evidence from him," Pattenden added.

The motive for the abduction is still unclear.

Lu, who also goes by the name Peter, is currently living in the GTA to study but police have not said what school he attends.

Pattenden said the victim’s family members, who have now arrived in Canada from China, have spoken to investigators.

“At this point in time, they are very traumatized by what has taken place and they are asking for their privacy right now,” he said.

Police confirm no ransom request has been made and the abductors have not been in contact with Lu’s family or investigators.

“We haven’t heard from Mr. Lu, we haven’t heard from the suspects. There have been no demands made since his disappearance which is why as the clock ticks on here we are growing increasingly concerned about his wellbeing,” Pattenden told reporters.

“Time is of the essence and we need to find him right away. I can tell you we have every resource available out there looking for him right now.”