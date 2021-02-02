Toronto police say an arrest has been made in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Scarborough assisted living facility last week.

Investigators responded to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East on Jan. 29 for a report of a sexual assault.

Police allege that a temporary personal support worker was working at an assisted living facility in the area from the evening of Jan. 27 until the morning of Jan. 28. At some point during that time, police say, the worker entered a room at the facility and sexually assaulted a woman.

The suspect, who has been identified by investigators as 30-year-old Ridwan Oloko, of Toronto, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the alleged incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.