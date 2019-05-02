

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police said they have made an arrest in an attempted child abduction at a Brampton daycare last month.

Officers said that at 4:49 p.m. on April 29, a man in a vehicle approached a daycare at Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive.

He allegedly “followed a delivery driver through two controlled access points” and gained access to the facility.

He used the facility’s washroom and then was questioned by daycare staff. He reportedly told staff he was there to pick up a child who was his relative

“He was somewhat apprehensive with his answers and then he was asked for ID,” Acting Sgt. Bancroft Wright told CP24.

But he later said he had left his ID in his car.

Daycare staff then called the child’s mother and the man left the area on foot at about 5:03 p.m.

Hours after investigators released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with this incident, an arrest was made on Thursday night. The suspect has been only identified as a 19-year-old man by police.

Officers said he appeared for a bail hearing on Thursday after being charged with child abduction.

The YMCA of Greater Toronto, which runs the daycare, said no child was at risk as a result of the intrusion.

"The children were supervised at all times and not at risk. This incident related to a specific child and we have been in regular contact with the family," spokesperson Chris Meyer told CP24.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233.