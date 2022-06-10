Police have made an arrest after an investigation into the July 2021 case of North York restaurant arson that killed an 18-year-old Richmond Hill resident.

On July 10, at approximately 3 a.m., Toronto police officers responded to reports of a fire at the Slam Restaurant, located at 3685 Keele Street

Investigators allege that a fire was deliberately set at the restaurant.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Shahriyar Safarian, who had obvious injuries as a result of the fire and performed life-saving measures.

However, Safarian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this point, the Toronto Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation and issued a warrant for 19-year-old Arian Ghasemmanesh.

On June 9, officers for 33 Division located and arrested Ghasemmanesh in the Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East area.

He has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of arson-disregard for human life. These charges have not been proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 10 at 10 a.m.