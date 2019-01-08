

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2019.

Ian Dyer, 36, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a 12th floor unit at an apartment building near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue shortly after midnight on Jan. 6. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have previously said that Dyer did not live in the building but had been staying at a friend’s place for several days.

They have also said that he was likely alone in the unit for a brief period of time before the assailant arrived.

Leigh Ming, 34, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in Dyer’s death.

He was scheduled to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East today.