

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that left another man dead in the Downsview area on Sunday.

According to police, two men were sitting in a vehicle at Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at around 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 15 when a third man approached.

A conversation began outside of the vehicle and the third man fired a handgun at one of the other men before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was fatally wounded and died at the scene. He was later found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He has since been identified as 38-year-old Dwight Angus of Brampton.

An arrest was made in the case on Dec. 16, police said in a news release Tuesday night.

Edgar Stalin Brown of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday morning.