

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a 24-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal fire at a home in Rexdale.

The fire broke out inside a residence on Stallion Place, in the vicinity of Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard, at around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pulled from the home without vital signs but was pronounced dead on scene.

Meanwhile, a firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries from heat exhaustion.

The suspect, who lived in the home, was arrested at an area hospital following the fire.

Police tell CP24 that a 23 Division officer happened to be at the hospital on an unrelated call when he encountered the suspect and began an investigation.

Police say that the fire is considered suspicious at this time, though the investigation could turn into a homicide probe if the evidence warrants it.

About 30 firefighters were on the scene at the peak of the fire.