Arrest made in death of Réjean Hébert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 1, 2023 12:52PM EST
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Donald Noël, the general manager of radio station CKRO, says Réjean Hébert was found dead Wednesday night outside his home in Saint-Simon, N.B., on the province's Acadian Peninsula.
New Brunswick RCMP say the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police spokesman Sgt. Luc Samson says a 29-year-old man was arrested in the death Thursday morning.
Noël says Hébert had a 30-year career and was known for his integrity and his dedication to his work.
Hébert was the new director for CKRO, a radio station in Gloucester County, N.B., and produced daily news bulletins for 10 other French-language community radio stations in the province.