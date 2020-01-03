

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police have made two arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Brampton on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Alderbury Crescent just before midnight on Dec. 31 for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, they located 17-year-old Jordan Henry with life-threatening injuries.

Efforts were subsequently made to revive Henry but he was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police said that 22-year-old Hamilton resident Zakaria Hassan has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case. Rukhshar Wahab, 20, of Kitchener, has also been charged with accessory after the fact.

Both individuals were arrested on Thursday, police say. Hassan was taken into custody just before noon and Wahab was apprehended in the evening. They will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton today.

Meanwhile, police say that investigators are still attempting to identify and locate any “further suspects” responsible for Henry’s death.

“Our investigators are still looking into any further suspects and want any witnesses to come forward,” Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.